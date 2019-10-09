TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Stays on Top Amid Declines

Tuesday's top four shows in adults 18-49 suffer small losses, leading to overall dips for ABC, CBS and NBC.

NBC's This Is Us held onto its No. 1 ranking among adults 18-49 Tuesday, although it was was off slightly week to week. It had some company in that regard, as the night's other top-rated shows — The Voice, NCIS and The Conners — came down as well.

This Is Us (1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic) and The Voice (1.5) each slipped a tenth of a point versus last week. New Amsterdam was steady at 0.8. (Both This Is Us and New Amsterdam added more than a full point to their 18-49 ratings with a week of delayed viewing.)

At CBS, NCIS scored a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and just under 11 million viewers, off from 1.3 and 12.5 million a week ago. FBI (0.8, 8.63 million) also declined from 1.0 and 9.46 million viewers last week, while NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.74 million) matched its week-ago numbers.

The Conners (1.1 in adults 18-49) also dipped by 0.1 on ABC, as did drama Emergence (0.5); the latter doubled its premiere rating after seven days. Bless This Mess ticked up to a 0.8 in the demo, and Mixed-ish and Black-ish both held at 0.7.

The Resident was even with last week's 0.7 demo rating on Fox, while Empire fell a 10th of a point to 0.8. The season premiere of The Flash on The CW drew a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 1.63 million viewers, in line with its same-day average from 2018-19 (which doubled after a week of delayed viewing). An encore of the Batwoman premiere earned a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.

NBC led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating, comfortably ahead of the 0.9 for second-place CBS. Fox (0.8) and ABC (0.7) were close behind. The CW and Univision tied at 0.5, and Telemundo averaged 0.4.

