'This Is Us' Getting Regional Adaptation in Turkey

Broadcast's No. 1 scripted drama is now being sold as a regionalized format and is available for licensing abroad.

This Is Us is going international.

Broadcast television's No. 1 scripted drama series is now being licensed for international markets, with Turkey signing on to become the first local adaptation of the Dan Fogelman-created family drama.

MEDYAPIM, one of Turkey's largest content producers, will produce the local take for FNG Turkey. Twentieth Century Fox TV Distribution will oversee the local production, which will be set in Istanbul and cover the storyline featured in the NBC hit's first season. The Turkish version will premiere in October on the Fox channel in Turkey. Fox Networks Group Content Distribution has acquired the distribution rights to the local take and will sell it internationally.

Twentieth Century Fox TV Distribution will continue to license This Is Us to other international markets, with several format option deals in other territories currently in the works.

"This Is Us is a No. 1 show in the U.S. because it combines superb storytelling with compelling family themes and presents them in a truly unique and authentic manner. These themes are universal and ideal for local interpretation,” said Gina Brogi, president of Global Distribution at 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. “We’re excited to be working with FNG in Turkey and MEDYAPIM on this first local adaptation of This Is Us.”

The deal is a boon to producers 20th Century Fox Television at a time when the studio is on the cusp of being acquired by Disney. This Is Us ranks as the No. 1 drama in the U.S. among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo, earning 19 Emmy noms (and two wins) after two seasons. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz star.