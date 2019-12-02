11:49am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'Good Doctor' Top 3-Day Viewing Through 9 Weeks
NBC's hit This Is Us had the biggest delayed-viewing gains in adults 18-49 for all nine episodes of its fall run, so naturally it sits atop the three-day rankings in the key ad demographic for the season thus far.
Similarly, ABC's The Good Doctor has also been at or near the top of the three-day total-viewer rankings for each week it has aired (through Nov. 24). It adds an average of 3.91 million viewers per episode after three days, the best on the broadcast networks through the first quarter of the 2019-20 season.
A pair of long-running dramas — ABC's Grey's Anatomy (+0.8 in adults 18-49) and CBS' Blue Bloods (+3.64 million viewers) — rank second in their respective measures (and are in the top 20 in the other).
Three-day ratings represent the majority of on-air viewing for a given show: 18-49 ratings and total viewership grows by about 10 percent from days four to seven, and then another 10 percent in the four weeks after that. Those Nielsen figures don't include multi-platform viewing (everything from network apps to Hulu), which can make a huge difference. The Grey's Anatomy season premiere, for instance, more than doubled its 35-day 18-49 rating when digital viewing was included.
Broadcast shows as a whole averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.28 million viewers over the first nine weeks of the season (excluding specials). Entertainment shows only drew a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo and 5.76 million viewers.
Below are the 20 biggest broadcast shows (including ties) measured by three-day viewing gains from Sept. 23-Nov. 24.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.6
|1.1
|73%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.1
|0.8
|62%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.5
|0.7
|88%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.7
|0.7
|70%
|911
|Fox
|2.2
|0.7
|47%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|2.8
|0.7
|33%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.8
|0.7
|64%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.5
|0.7
|88%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.4
|0.6
|75%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.3
|0.6
|86%
|The Conners
|ABC
|1.6
|0.5
|45%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.6
|0.5
|45%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.0
|0.5
|100%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.7
|0.5
|42%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.3
|0.5
|63%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|1.0
|0.5
|100%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.7
|0.5
|42%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|9,632
|3,909
|68%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,134
|3,644
|49%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|8,788
|3,547
|68%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|10,674
|3,513
|49%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9,935
|3,254
|49%
|Bull
|CBS
|9,286
|3,209
|53%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|6,771
|3,102
|85%
|911
|Fox
|9,608
|2,887
|43%
|NCIS
|CBS
|14,305
|2,777
|24%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|10,437
|2,715
|35%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|5,920
|2,635
|80%
|SWAT
|CBS
|6,275
|2,618
|72%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9,173
|2,495
|37%
|FBI
|CBS
|11,312
|2,450
|28%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,094
|2,416
|66%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|7,070
|2,406
|52%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|8,522
|2,391
|39%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|10,299
|2,365
|30%
|Emergence
|ABC
|5,468
|2,350
|75%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|6,761
|2,297
|51%
Source: Nielsen
