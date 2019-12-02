TV Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'Good Doctor' Top 3-Day Viewing Through 9 Weeks

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Blue Bloods' are also strong performers over the first quarter of the 2019-20 season.

NBC's hit This Is Us had the biggest delayed-viewing gains in adults 18-49 for all nine episodes of its fall run, so naturally it sits atop the three-day rankings in the key ad demographic for the season thus far.

Similarly, ABC's The Good Doctor has also been at or near the top of the three-day total-viewer rankings for each week it has aired (through Nov. 24). It adds an average of 3.91 million viewers per episode after three days, the best on the broadcast networks through the first quarter of the 2019-20 season.

A pair of long-running dramas — ABC's Grey's Anatomy (+0.8 in adults 18-49) and CBS' Blue Bloods (+3.64 million viewers) — rank second in their respective measures (and are in the top 20 in the other).

Three-day ratings represent the majority of on-air viewing for a given show: 18-49 ratings and total viewership grows by about 10 percent from days four to seven, and then another 10 percent in the four weeks after that. Those Nielsen figures don't include multi-platform viewing (everything from network apps to Hulu), which can make a huge difference. The Grey's Anatomy season premiere, for instance, more than doubled its 35-day 18-49 rating when digital viewing was included.

Broadcast shows as a whole averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.28 million viewers over the first nine weeks of the season (excluding specials). Entertainment shows only drew a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo and 5.76 million viewers.

Below are the 20 biggest broadcast shows (including ties) measured by three-day viewing gains from Sept. 23-Nov. 24.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +3 18-49 rating Change from live + SD % change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 2.6 1.1 73% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.1 0.8 62% The Good Doctor ABC 1.5 0.7 88% Modern Family ABC 1.7 0.7 70% 911 Fox 2.2 0.7 47% The Masked Singer Fox 2.8 0.7 33% Chicago PD NBC 1.8 0.7 64% New Amsterdam NBC 1.5 0.7 88% A Million Little Things ABC 1.4 0.6 75% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.3 0.6 86% The Conners ABC 1.6 0.5 45% The Rookie ABC 1.1 0.5 83% Stumptown ABC 1.1 0.5 83% Blue Bloods CBS 1.1 0.5 83% NCIS CBS 1.6 0.5 45% SWAT CBS 1.0 0.5 100% Survivor CBS 1.7 0.5 42% Prodigal Son Fox 1.3 0.5 63% The Blacklist NBC 1.0 0.5 100% Chicago Fire NBC 1.7 0.5 42% The Good Place NBC 1.1 0.5 83%

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +3 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD % change from live + SD The Good Doctor ABC 9,632 3,909 68% Blue Bloods CBS 11,134 3,644 49% New Amsterdam NBC 8,788 3,547 68% This Is Us NBC 10,674 3,513 49% Chicago PD NBC 9,935 3,254 49% Bull CBS 9,286 3,209 53% The Rookie ABC 6,771 3,102 85% 911 Fox 9,608 2,887 43% NCIS CBS 14,305 2,777 24% Chicago Fire NBC 10,437 2,715 35% Stumptown ABC 5,920 2,635 80% SWAT CBS 6,275 2,618 72% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9,173 2,495 37% FBI CBS 11,312 2,450 28% Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,094 2,416 66% SEAL Team CBS 7,070 2,406 52% Grey's Anatomy ABC 8,522 2,391 39% Chicago Med NBC 10,299 2,365 30% Emergence ABC 5,468 2,350 75% A Million Little Things ABC 6,761 2,297 51%

