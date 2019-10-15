10:58am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'The Good Doctor' Top 7-Day Gains for Week 2
A snapshot of how much delayed viewing can affect the ratings for a show: In the second week of the season (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), half of the 20 shows with the biggest seven-day lifts in adults 18-49 at least doubled their initial ratings.
In all, 37 broadcast and cable shows that had at least a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demo to start doubled their numbers with a week of delayed viewing. In total viewers, 23 shows with initial audiences above 100,000 increased by at least 100 percent.
Nearly all of the shows that doubled their total audience were on cable, as it's easier to achieve a big percentage gain if the initial number is smaller. Two network series, ABC's Emergence and The Rookie, managed to double their total viewership as well.
A pair of delayed-viewing stalwarts recorded the week's biggest seven-day gains. NBC's This Is Us had the largest lift in adults 18-49, growing by 1.42 points (1.68 to 3.1). ABC's The Good Doctor added the most viewers, growing by just under 5.4 million.
A pair of cable shows, FX's American Horror Story and AMC's The Walking Dead, cracked the top 20 in gains among adults 18-49.
Below are the 20 biggest seven-day gainers for the week of Sept. 30 in adults 18-49 and total viewers.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|3.1
|1.42
|85%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.92
|1.06
|123%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.36
|1.05
|80%
|The Masked Singer
|FOX
|3.02
|1.01
|50%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.63
|1.0
|159%
|911
|Fox
|2.6
|0.99
|61%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.77
|0.95
|116%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|2.06
|0.94
|84%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.78
|0.93
|109%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.92
|0.93
|94%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|2.35
|0.91
|63%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.52
|0.83
|120%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.47
|0.81
|123%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.89
|0.79
|72%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.31
|0.75
|134%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.72
|0.73
|74%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.31
|0.72
|122%
|Emergence
|ABC
|1.33
|0.7
|111%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|1.43
|0.69
|93%
|Bull
|CBS
|1.27
|0.65
|105%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|11,470
|5,396
|89%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|10,026
|4,732
|89%
|Bull
|CBS
|10,510
|4,601
|78%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|12,031
|4,575
|61%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,947
|4,501
|60%
|NCIS
|CBS
|16,545
|4,022
|32%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|7,742
|3,911
|102%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|7,898
|3,908
|98%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9,796
|3,889
|66%
|Emergence
|ABC
|7,317
|3,752
|105%
|911
|Fox
|11,154
|3,676
|49%
|SWAT
|CBS
|7,683
|3,646
|90%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|10,507
|3,599
|52%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|8,801
|3,545
|67%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|11,103
|3,453
|45%
|FBI
|CBS
|12,864
|3,396
|36%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|9,072
|2,986
|49%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|9,953
|2,968
|42%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7,740
|2,966
|62%
|Evil
|CBS
|7,168
|2,964
|71%
