TV Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'The Good Doctor' Top 7-Day Gains for Week 2

More than 30 broadcast and cable shows at least doubled their initial 18-49 ratings.

A snapshot of how much delayed viewing can affect the ratings for a show: In the second week of the season (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), half of the 20 shows with the biggest seven-day lifts in adults 18-49 at least doubled their initial ratings.

In all, 37 broadcast and cable shows that had at least a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demo to start doubled their numbers with a week of delayed viewing. In total viewers, 23 shows with initial audiences above 100,000 increased by at least 100 percent.

Nearly all of the shows that doubled their total audience were on cable, as it's easier to achieve a big percentage gain if the initial number is smaller. Two network series, ABC's Emergence and The Rookie, managed to double their total viewership as well.

A pair of delayed-viewing stalwarts recorded the week's biggest seven-day gains. NBC's This Is Us had the largest lift in adults 18-49, growing by 1.42 points (1.68 to 3.1). ABC's The Good Doctor added the most viewers, growing by just under 5.4 million.

A pair of cable shows, FX's American Horror Story and AMC's The Walking Dead, cracked the top 20 in gains among adults 18-49.

Below are the 20 biggest seven-day gainers for the week of Sept. 30 in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +7 18-49 rating Change from live + SD % change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 3.1 1.42 85% The Good Doctor ABC 1.92 1.06 123% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.36 1.05 80% The Masked Singer FOX 3.02 1.01 50% American Horror Story FX 1.63 1.0 159% 911 Fox 2.6 0.99 61% New Amsterdam NBC 1.77 0.95 116% Modern Family ABC 2.06 0.94 84% A Million Little Things ABC 1.78 0.93 109% Chicago PD NBC 1.92 0.93 94% The Walking Dead AMC 2.35 0.91 63% Stumptown ABC 1.52 0.83 120% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.47 0.81 123% Chicago Fire NBC 1.89 0.79 72% SWAT CBS 1.31 0.75 134% Prodigal Son Fox 1.72 0.73 74% The Rookie ABC 1.31 0.72 122% Emergence ABC 1.33 0.7 111% SEAL Team CBS 1.43 0.69 93% Bull CBS 1.27 0.65 105%

Total Viewers