TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Goes Low, Still Tops Tuesday Demos

The NBC drama ticks down to a series low in adults 18-49 while CBS sweeps the night in total viewers.

The springtime dip in Nielsen ratings continued apace Tuesday night, with just three shows making it above a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49.

The highest-rated of those three, NBC's This Is Us, scored a 1.6, which was 33 percent higher than anything else on the air — but also a series low, 0.1 below the show's previous floor. Ellen's Game of Games was second in the demo for the night at 1.2, even with last week.

Episode two of The Village scored a 0.7 for NBC, down a tenth of a point from its premiere.

NCIS (1.1) was the third show to make it above the 1 line in adults 18-49. It was even with last week in the demo and easily led the night in total viewers with 12 million. CBS swept the night in total audience with FBI (9.05 million) and NCIS: New Orleans (7.23 million) also leading their hours; both were steady in adults 18-49.

At ABC, The Kids Are Alright (0.6) declined 0.1 to a season low, while the rest of the lineup — American Housewife (0.8), Black-ish (0.6), Splitting Up Together (0.6) and The Rookie (0.7) — matched last week's numbers. Fox's Masterchef Junior (0.7) and Mental Samurai (0.6) each came down slightly from a week ago.

NBC led the 18-49 race for the night with a 1.2 rating. CBS came in second at 0.9, and ABC and Fox tied at 0.7. The CW drew a 0.2 with reruns of The Flash and Roswell, New Mexico.

