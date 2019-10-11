TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Closes on 'Masked Singer' in 3-Day Numbers

Delayed viewing slows down a little in week two of the TV season, and veteran shows once again take up the top of the rankings

Delayed viewing cooled off a little in the second week of the season, with three days of catch-up producing somewhat smaller gains at the top of the rankings.

NBC's This Is Us spent its second week at the top of the adults 18-49 gains, with the Oct. 1 episode growing by a full ratings point (1.7 to 2.7) in the key ad demographic. That's slightly behind the pace for its Sept. 24 premiere, which grew by 1.1 from its initial tally after three days.

The NBC drama did, however, close the gap with Fox's The Masked Singer for the top rating among all entertainment shows. The Masked Singer grew by 0.8 to 2.8, leaving This Is Us just a 10th of a point behind; a week earlier, the Fox show had a 0.4-point lead (3.3 to 2.9).

The slightly slower growth held in the total-viewer rankings as well: ABC's The Good Doctor added the most viewers at 3.98 million, but that was behind both its week one pace (when it grew by 4.39 million viewers) and premiere week leader New Amsterdam, which grew its audience by 4.55 million. The NBC hospital drama added the third-most viewers this week at 3.7 million.

ABC drama Stumptown had the biggest three-day growth of any first-year series for the second straight week, adding 0.6 to its 18-49 rating (0.7 to 1.3) and 2.92 million viewers (3.99 million to 6.91 million).

Daily leaders are below — they look pretty similar to the top performers from premiere week — followed by the top 20 shows (including ties) in three-day gains for Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

Monday: 911 (1.6 to 2.4) in adults 18-49; The Good Doctor (6.07 million to 10.05 million) in total viewers.

Tuesday: This Is Us (1.7 to 2.7) in adults 18-49; New Amsterdam (5.29 million to 8.99 million) in viewers.

Wednesday: The Masked Singer (2.0 to 2.8) in adults 18-49; Chicago PD (5.91 million to 8.94) million in viewers.

Thursday: Grey's Anatomy (1.3 to 2.1) and A Million Little Things (0.8 to 1.6) in adults 18-49; Grey's Anatomy (6.09 million to 8.44 million) in viewers.

Friday: Blue Bloods in adults 18-49 (0.6 to 1.1) and viewers (7.45 million to 11.26 million).

Sunday: The Rookie in adults 18-49 (0.6 to 1.2) and viewers (3.83 million to 7 million).

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live-plus-3 18-49 rating Change from live-plus-SD This Is Us NBC 2.7 1.0 Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.1 0.8 A Million Little Things ABC 1.6 0.8 911 Fox 2.4 0.8 The Masked Singer Fox 2.8 0.8 The Good Doctor ABC 1.6 0.7 Modern Family ABC 1.8 0.7 Chicago PD NBC 1.7 0.7 New Amsterdam NBC 1.5 0.7 The Rookie ABC 1.2 0.6 Stumptown ABC 1.3 0.6 Chicago Fire NBC 1.7 0.6 Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.3 0.6 Emergence ABC 1.1 0.5 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 1.0 0.5 Blue Bloods CBS 1.1 0.5 NCIS CBS 1.8 0.5 SWAT CBS 1.1 0.5 SEAL Team CBS 1.2 0.5 Prodigal Son Fox 1.5 0.5 The Blacklist NBC 1.0 0.5 The Good Place NBC 1.1 0.5

Total Viewers

Show Network Live-plus-3 viewers (000s) Change from live-plus-SD The Good Doctor ABC 10,052 3,978 Blue Bloods CBS 11,263 3,817 New Amsterdam NBC 8,992 3,698 Bull CBS 9,343 3,434 This Is Us NBC 10,832 3,376 The Rookie ABC 6,999 3,168 Chicago PD NBC 8,935 3,028 SWAT CBS 6,980 2,943 Stumptown ABC 6,908 2,918 NCIS CBS 15,422 2,899 911 Fox 10,292 2,814 Emergence ABC 6,236 2,671 Chicago Fire NBC 10,311 2,661 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9,464 2,556 SEAL Team CBS 7,809 2,553 Law & Order: SVU NBC 5,872 2,425 Grey's Anatomy ABC 8,438 2,352 A Million Little Things ABC 7,111 2,337 FBI CBS 11,796 2,328 Evil CBS 6,471 2,267

Source: Nielsen.