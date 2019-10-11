12:51pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Closes on 'Masked Singer' in 3-Day Numbers
Delayed viewing cooled off a little in the second week of the season, with three days of catch-up producing somewhat smaller gains at the top of the rankings.
NBC's This Is Us spent its second week at the top of the adults 18-49 gains, with the Oct. 1 episode growing by a full ratings point (1.7 to 2.7) in the key ad demographic. That's slightly behind the pace for its Sept. 24 premiere, which grew by 1.1 from its initial tally after three days.
The NBC drama did, however, close the gap with Fox's The Masked Singer for the top rating among all entertainment shows. The Masked Singer grew by 0.8 to 2.8, leaving This Is Us just a 10th of a point behind; a week earlier, the Fox show had a 0.4-point lead (3.3 to 2.9).
The slightly slower growth held in the total-viewer rankings as well: ABC's The Good Doctor added the most viewers at 3.98 million, but that was behind both its week one pace (when it grew by 4.39 million viewers) and premiere week leader New Amsterdam, which grew its audience by 4.55 million. The NBC hospital drama added the third-most viewers this week at 3.7 million.
ABC drama Stumptown had the biggest three-day growth of any first-year series for the second straight week, adding 0.6 to its 18-49 rating (0.7 to 1.3) and 2.92 million viewers (3.99 million to 6.91 million).
Daily leaders are below — they look pretty similar to the top performers from premiere week — followed by the top 20 shows (including ties) in three-day gains for Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
Monday: 911 (1.6 to 2.4) in adults 18-49; The Good Doctor (6.07 million to 10.05 million) in total viewers.
Tuesday: This Is Us (1.7 to 2.7) in adults 18-49; New Amsterdam (5.29 million to 8.99 million) in viewers.
Wednesday: The Masked Singer (2.0 to 2.8) in adults 18-49; Chicago PD (5.91 million to 8.94) million in viewers.
Thursday: Grey's Anatomy (1.3 to 2.1) and A Million Little Things (0.8 to 1.6) in adults 18-49; Grey's Anatomy (6.09 million to 8.44 million) in viewers.
Friday: Blue Bloods in adults 18-49 (0.6 to 1.1) and viewers (7.45 million to 11.26 million).
Sunday: The Rookie in adults 18-49 (0.6 to 1.2) and viewers (3.83 million to 7 million).
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-3 18-49 rating
|Change from live-plus-SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.7
|1.0
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.1
|0.8
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.6
|0.8
|911
|Fox
|2.4
|0.8
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|2.8
|0.8
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.6
|0.7
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.8
|0.7
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.7
|0.7
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.5
|0.7
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.2
|0.6
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.3
|0.6
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.7
|0.6
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.3
|0.6
|Emergence
|ABC
|1.1
|0.5
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|1.0
|0.5
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|1.1
|0.5
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.8
|0.5
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.1
|0.5
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|1.2
|0.5
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.5
|0.5
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|1.0
|0.5
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.1
|0.5
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-3 viewers (000s)
|Change from live-plus-SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|10,052
|3,978
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,263
|3,817
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|8,992
|3,698
|Bull
|CBS
|9,343
|3,434
|This Is Us
|NBC
|10,832
|3,376
|The Rookie
|ABC
|6,999
|3,168
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|8,935
|3,028
|SWAT
|CBS
|6,980
|2,943
|Stumptown
|ABC
|6,908
|2,918
|NCIS
|CBS
|15,422
|2,899
|911
|Fox
|10,292
|2,814
|Emergence
|ABC
|6,236
|2,671
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|10,311
|2,661
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9,464
|2,556
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|7,809
|2,553
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|5,872
|2,425
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|8,438
|2,352
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7,111
|2,337
|FBI
|CBS
|11,796
|2,328
|Evil
|CBS
|6,471
|2,267
Source: Nielsen.
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter