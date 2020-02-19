TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' and 'NCIS' Remain on Top

ABC's 'For Life' also holds up reasonably well in its second week opposite improved performances from CBS' 'FBI: Most Wanted' and NBC's 'New Amsterdam.'

This Is Us and NCIS remained in their usual position atop Tuesday's ratings, with the former once again scoring the night's top 18-49 number and the latter dominating the total-viewer rankings. ABC's For Life held up reasonably well in its second week opposite improved numbers for the other 10 p.m. dramas.

This Is Us drew a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic for NBC, off slightly from last week's 1.4 and tying a same-day season low — but it's still the night's top demo number (and one that will double after a week of delayed viewing). The show's 6.42 million viewers are even with last week. Ellen's Game of Games (1.0 in 18-49, 4.61 million viewers) and New Amsterdam (0.7, 4.75 million) improved a little week to week in both measures.

CBS' NCIS was up over last week in both adults 18-49 (1.1) and viewers (11.8 million), leading the second most-watched show of the night by 2.6 million viewers. That No. 2 show was lead-out FBI (9.2 million, 0.9 in the demo), which was also up week to week. So was FBI: Most Wanted (6.23 million, 0.7).

The Conners held steady in adults 18-49 at 1.1 for ABC but lost some viewership from last week's live outing, dropping about 670,000 viewers to 5.54 million. Bless This Mess (0.6 in 18-49) and Black-ish (0.5) each lost a tenth of a point, while Mixed-ish was steady at 0.5. Episode two of For Life posted a 0.6 in the demo and 2.58 million viewers, vs. 0.7 and 3.15 million for its premiere.

Both The Resident (0.7 demo rating) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6) were in line with their last outings on Fox. The same was true for The Flash (0.4) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.2) on The CW.

NBC led the 18-49 race in primetime with a 1.0 rating, edging the 0.9 for CBS. ABC came in third at 0.7, followed by Fox, 0.6, and Univision, 0.5. The CW and Telemundo tied at 0.3.

