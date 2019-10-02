TV Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'NCIS' Hold Steady, ABC Newcomers Slip

This Is Us and NCIS both remained pretty steady in the ratings with their second episodes of the fall — and thus stayed at the top of the rankings in primetime. ABC's two first-year shows, however, came down some from their series premieres last week.

This Is Us led the adults 18-49 demographic with a 1.7 rating on NBC, slightly below the 1.8 for its debut last week. The Voice (1.5, -0.1) and New Amsterdam (0.9, -0.1) also dipped slightly in the demo, although The Voice improved in total viewers with 8.91 million, about 600,000 more than last week. This Is Us and New Amsterdam were two of premiere week's biggest beneficiaries of delayed viewing.

NCIS, meanwhile, matched its 18-49 rating of 1.3 from a week ago and drew 12.16 million viewers, off a meager 3 percent from the 12.57 million for its premiere (which grew to 15.65 million after three days). CBS' FBI improved week to week in both adults 18-49 (1.0, up from 0.9) and viewers (9.44 million, up from 8.83 million), and NCIS: New Orleans was steady at 0.7 and 6.96 million viewers.

On ABC, rookies Mixed-ish (0.7 in adults 18-49) and Emergence (0.6) both fell by 0.2 from their premieres, as did The Conners (1.1) and Black-ish (0.7). Bless This Mess also drew a 0.7, off 0.1 from a week ago. Fox's The Resident (0.7) and Empire (0.9) each lost a 10th of a point from their premieres. The season finale of Pandora posted a 0.1 on The CW.

NBC topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating, beating out the 1.0 for CBS. ABC and Fox tied for third place at 0.8. Univision and Telemundo also tied at 0.4, and The CW brought up the rear with a 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.