TV Ratings: 'New Amsterdam,' 'This Is Us' Hit Multi-Week Highs

NBC swept all three hours of primetime in adults 18-49, as the final This Is Us and New Amsterdam episodes of 2019 both improved and The Voice held steady. The two dramas also scored multi-week highs in total viewers.

This Is Us ended its fall run with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, up from 1.4 last week, and 7.27 million viewers, its biggest same-day audience since Oct. 1. New Amsterdam ticked up to 0.8 in the 18-49 demo, and its 5.51 million viewers were the most since its season premiere. (Both shows also score big gains with delayed and multiplatform viewing.) The Voice matched last week's 1.3 demo rating and drew 8.25 million viewers.

CBS' NCIS retained its title as Tuesday's most-watched show with just over 11 million viewers, along with a 1.0 in adults 18-49 (both are down a little versus last week's numbers). FBI (8.83 million, 0.8) was steady, and NCIS: New Orleans (6.85 million, 0.7) improved week to week in both measures.

ABC's lineup stayed on the low side of their season averages, with rookie drama Emergence hitting same-day lows of 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers (numbers that will likely double after a week of delayed viewing). The Conners (1.0 in the 18-49 demo), Bless This Mess (0.6) and Mixed-ish (0.6) were all steady, and Black-ish improved a little to 0.6.

The Resident improved slightly in adults 18-49 on Fox, posting a 0.8. Empire held at 0.7. On The CW, The Flash improved a bit on its last outing with a 0.5, and Arrow was steady at 0.2.

NBC's 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 led the night, holding a 50 percent advantage over the 0.8 for second-place CBS. Fox came in third at 0.7, followed by ABC at 0.6. The CW, Telemundo and Univision all averaged 0.4.

