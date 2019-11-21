'This Is Us' Producer Signs Overall Deal at Disney's 20th TV

Kay Oyegun has risen through the ranks on the NBC hit and is one of several writers on the show to sign with the studio.

Another member of the This Is Us team has signed a deal at the NBC hit's studio, 20th Century Fox TV.

Writer and producer Kay Oyegun has inked an overall deal with the Disney Television Studios label. Under the deal, she'll develop new projects for the studio while continuing to work on This Is Us.

"We feel very fortunate to continue our relationship with Kay who has played a pivotal role in the This Is Us writers room since day one and has written some of the most memorable episodes including 'R&B' and this season’s 'The Dinner and the Date,'" said Carolyn Cassidy, president creative affairs at 20th TV. "It was evident very early to all of us at 20th that Kay was someone we wanted to be in business with for a long time. We are very pleased to have her continue to tell beautiful stories on This Is Us while also bringing us new bold ideas.”

Said Oyegun, "Carolyn, Howard [Kurtzman] and Craig [Hunegs] trust storytellers and I can't imagine collaborating with better partners. I'm still pinching myself. I get to continue on a show I love with people I adore, and I get to create new dynamic stories for 20th. It is all a blessing."

The studio has been aggressive in signing members of the This Is Us creative team. Oyegun's deal follows pacts for creator Dan Fogelman — who signed a huge overall pact in May — showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and executive producer and director Ken Olin. Stars Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown also have deals with 20th.

Oyegun has been with the show since its first season, rising from staff writer to her current position as producer. She's also written episodes of OWN's Queen Sugar and feature scripts for Paramount, Fox and Warner Bros. She is repped by attorney Allison Binder of Stone Genow and manager Trevor Engelson at Underground.