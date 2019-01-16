TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Steady in Return, 'Roswell' Premiere Solid

NBC leads each hour of primetime in adults 18-49, and CBS is the total-viewer champ.

NBC's This Is Us returned Tuesday and picked up pretty much where it left off in late November — both in terms of story and in the ratings.

The CW, meanwhile, got solid premiere numbers from Roswell, New Mexico, a reboot of the 1999-2002 WB/UPN show Roswell.

This Is Us earned a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, even with the early numbers for its last episode of the fall (it adjusted up in the finals). NBC led every hour of primetime in the 18-49 demo; Ellen's Game of Games (1.7) and New Amsterdam (1.1) both improved slightly on last week's numbers.

Roswell, New Mexico opened with a 0.4 in adults 18-49, matching the season high for Black Lightning in the 9 p.m. time slot. The premiere had 1.54 million viewers, retaining better than 90 percent of the viewers from lead-in The Flash and coming in just behind Charmed (1.57 million) for the biggest total audience for a new CW series this season. The Flash returned with a 0.6 and 1.68 million viewers, off a little from its most recent episode.

CBS topped all three hours of primetime in total viewers with NCIS (12.1 million, 1.3 in the 18-49 demo), FBI (9.33 million, 1.0) and NCIS: New Orleans (7.26 million, 0.8). NCIS ticked up in adults 18-49, while the other two shows matched their last outings.

The Conners (1.3, -0.1) and The Kids Are Alright (0.8, -0.2) slipped a little bit week to week on ABC. Black-ish (0.8) and Splitting Up Together (0.7) held steady, and The Rookie (0.7, +0.1) improved a bit. Fox's Lethal Weapon held at 0.7, but The Gifted dipped a bit to 0.5.

NBC led the night with a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49, comfortably beating CBS' 1.0. ABC came in third with a 0.9, followed by Fox at 0.6 and The CW at 0.5.