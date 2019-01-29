'This Is Us' Finale Date Moves After State of the Union Switch

The NBC hit will end a week later than originally planned, thereby affecting the date of newcomer 'The Village' as well.

A change in the date for the State of the Union address is starting to have ripple effects on TV networks, including the scheduling of NBC's hit This Is Us.

The recently ended federal government shutdown pushed the State of the Union off its initially scheduled Jan. 29 date. President Trump will now address both houses of Congress and a TV audience on Feb. 5.

The big four broadcast networks had already made plans for the address on Tuesday, and when that fell by the wayside, they opted to air a mix of mostly repeats and specials in primetime rather than burn new episodes without first promoting them to viewers.

The date change for the State of the Union will push the next new episode of This Is Us back a week to Feb. 12. The season's remaining episodes will also move back a week, with the third-season finale now set for April 2.

That, in turn, affects the scheduling for NBC's new drama The Village, which is slated to take over This Is Us' time period in the spring. The series will still premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT March 12, but it will get an extra week airing behind This Is Us before moving to the 9 o'clock slot on April 9.

The moves also mean one extra week off in March and April for New Amsterdam, which will rejoin the schedule on April 9 and run through its season finale on May 21.