TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Finale Improves, Leads NBC to Victory

The third-year show will end its season as the top-rated drama on broadcast TV in adults 18-49.

An episode of twists and turns helped This Is Us close its third season on top of Tuesday's ratings.

The NBC drama ticked up a little bit in adults 18-49 to a 1.8 rating to close its third season. The finale's 8.05 million viewers were the most for the show since Jan. 22, a span of seven episodes.

Though it will close the season down about 26 percent in the 18-49 demo, This Is Us also ends as the top-rated drama on network TV with a 2.0 rating for the season (with a week of delayed viewing, it improves to 3.9).

NBC also got a 1.1 from Ellen's Game of Games, off slightly week to week, and an uptick to 0.8 from The Village.

NCIS, per usual, was the night's most-watched show with 11.63 million viewers, though the CBS stalwart slipped a little in adults 18-49 to 1.1. An FBI episode setting up a potential spinoff scored a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo and 9.06 million viewers, on par with last week. NCIS: New Orleans (0.8, 7.26 million) was up slightly.

Following reruns of The Goldbergs and Modern Family in the 8 o'clock hour, ABC's Black-ish improved a bit to 0.7 in adults 18-49. Splitting Up Together (0.6) and The Rookie (0.7) held steady.

Fox's Masterchef Junior (0.7) and Mental Samurai (0.6) were also even with last week. The CW aired reruns of The Flash and Roswell, New Mexico.

NBC was the only network to get above a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime, averaging 1.2 for the night. CBS finished second with a 0.9. ABC and Fox tied at 0.7, as did Telemundo and Univision at 0.4. The CW trailed with a 0.2.

