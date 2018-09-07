'This Is Us' Season 3: Watch the Tear-Inducing First Footage

A baby for Kate and Toby? Who is the "her" from the finale? What's next for everyone?

Break out the tissue, NBC has released the first footage of season three of its breakout family drama This Is Us.

The series, which recently promoted Lyric Ross (Deja) and Melanie Liburd (Beth's cousin Zoe) to series regular and is getting a Turkish adaptation, will lean heavily into Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) time in Vietnam and explore what's next for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

The three-and-a-half-minute clip reveals that Kate and Toby will revisit having children, that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) doesn't take too kindly to Kevin (Justin Hartley) dating Zoe, while also offering a look into Jack and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) early courtship. Co-star Sterling K. Brown (Randall) also offers a clue as to when viewers can expect to find out the identity of the "her" referenced in the season two finale's flash-forward.

As co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker said, season three will pick up on the Big Three's birthday, in keeping with This Is Us tradition. After Jack's cause of death was revealed in season two, the upcoming season has been described as a "very hopeful season, and it's a season about true new beginnings for everybody," co-showrunner Elisabeth Berger said.

Watch the footage, above. This Is Us returns Sept. 25 on NBC.