9:15am PT by Rick Porter
Former 'This Is Us' Showrunner Sets Crime Drama at ABC (Exclusive)
Veteran writer and producer Donald Todd is headed back to ABC.
Todd, a veteran of NBC's This Is Us and ABC's Ugly Betty and Samantha Who?, has landed a script commitment for a crime drama called The Receiver. The project comes ABC Studios, where Todd signed an overall deal in summer 2017.
The Receiver is inspired by America's preeminent receiver, who uniquely solves crimes as a secret weapon of the judicial system and a victim's last hope for justice. The receiver's specialized Todd is writing the script and will executive produce with Jason Reed (The Crossing) and Jon Steinberg (The Rookie). Todd was an executive producer and co-showrunner on This Is Us' first season, sharing in the show's Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series in 2016-17. He most recently served as showrunner on the first season of Shondaland drama For the People and had drama pilot Salvage at the network in 2018. He has also worked as a writer and producer on Sleepy Hollow, Hart of Dixie and Mind Games. Todd is repped by attorney Tal Vigderson. The Receiver joins a development slate at ABC that includes a reboot of early 2010s drama Revenge; 90s Popstar, based on This Is Us star Mandy Moore's life; Rebel, a drama about activist Erin Brockovich from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff; Lee Daniels comedy Cupcake Men; and cop show Homicide Special from The Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones.
