TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' and 'The Voice' Keep NBC at No. 1

NBC's This Is Us and The Voice declined some Tuesday, but they remained the top two shows among adults 18-49 and carried the network to a win for the night.

The other networks were fairly steady opposite a Democratic primary debate on CNN and a clinching Major League Baseball playoff game on TBS.

This Is Us topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.5 rating, off a 10th of a point from last week. The Voice came down 0.2 to 1.3, and New Amsterdam was steady at 0.9. (The two dramas are among the biggest beneficiaries from delayed viewing so far this season.)

NCIS was the most-watched show Tuesday on network TV, drawing 10.61 million viewers on CBS and matching its 1.1 18-49 rating from a week ago. FBI (0.9 in adults 18-49, 8.71 million viewers) ticked up, and NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.62 million) was steady.

ABC was mostly flat as well, with The Conners (1.1 in the demo), Mixed-ish (0.7) and Emergence (0.5) matching their week-ago ratings, and Bless This Mess (0.7) and Black-ish (0.6) each falling by a 10th of a point. (Emergence has doubled both its 18-49 rating and total audience with a week of delayed viewing for its first two episodes.)

Fox's The Resident (0.7) and Empire (0.8) also held up week to week. On The CW, the final season of Arrow premiered with a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 869,000 viewers following The Flash (0.5, 1.28 million), which was off a bit from last week.

NBC topped the broadcast ledger in primetime with a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, beating the 0.9 for CBS. Fox (0.8) edged ABC (0.7) for third. Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.5, a little ahead of The CW's 0.4.

