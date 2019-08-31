'This Is Us': Watch the Season 4 Trailer

Happy birthday, Big 3.

NBC on Saturday marked the shared-birthday of This Is Us characters Randall, Kate and Kevin by releasing the first trailer for season four of the Dan Fogelman-created time-twisting family drama.

Also confirmed at the end of the minute-and-a-half-long clip is the fact that the season four premiere — set for Sept. 24 — will be an extended episode. The installment will start at 9 p.m. and end shortly after 10 p.m., so remember to program your DVR accordingly.

Additionally, NBC has also confirmed the new and returning cast members joining series regulars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and more. New cast members joining season four include Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan (yes, that one), Julian Silva, Auden Thornton and Nick Wechsler. Returning cast members include Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad and Caitlin Thompson. NBC and producers 20th Century Fox TV declined comment on which new and returning faces are actually series regulars, recurring or guest stars.

(And for those curious, the season two premiere of New Amsterdam will run with limited commercial interruption and air in its entirety. The episode will start immediately after This Is Us is over, ending on time at 11 p.m.)

Watch the season four This Is Us promo, below. This Is Us was renewed in May for three additional seasons, taking it through what sources say will be a likely sixth and final season.