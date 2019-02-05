Is 'The Walking Dead' Mulling a Lauren Cohan-Led Spinoff?

"There may have been some conversations but everything is so early days ambiguous," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter at TCA, where she appeared to support her ABC midseason dramedy 'Whiskey Cavalier.'

Could AMC develop a Walking Dead spinoff around Lauren Cohan's Maggie? To hear the actress tell it, that remains a possibility.

"There may have been some conversations but everything is so early days ambiguous. Me, as much as anybody, we'll have to see what happens," Cohan told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, where she appeared to support her ABC midseason dramedy Whiskey Cavalier.

Cohan famously parted ways with the AMC zombie drama following a months-long contract negotiation. The new pact saw Cohan to return to Walking Dead in a limited capacity for season nine. Her last episode aired Nov. 4 when the series spun-off leading man Andrew Lincoln (Rick) into a series of three TV movies.

"I don't even think that it was bad," Cohan says of her contract talks with AMC that led to her decision to leave the series where she had been one of its female leads since season two. "It was like, I've done the show for a long time. It was a long time to be in any character and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner-guidance and it's time to multitask."

For now, the actress remains open to any sort of return to her time as fierce survivor and leader Maggie Rhee. "We'll see what happens," she says.

Should AMC opt to revisit Maggie's storyline with Cohan, it would arrive as the basic cable network is plotting a massive expansion for the franchise that includes other prequels, spinoffs and more. AMC declined comment about a Cohan-led spinoff.

Next up, Cohan will star opposite Scott Foley (Scandal) in Bill Lawrence and David Hemingson's Whiskey Cavalier (bowing Feb. 24 on ABC).

The high-octane action dramedy revolves around two agents (Foley and Cohan) as they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies while also navigating friendships, romance and office politics.

The production — which features a lot of action and comedy — films in Prague and marks a big change for Cohan from the hot, flea- and tick-riddled Atlanta set of The Walking Dead. Cohan had her pick of a number of pilots last season and selected Whiskey because it was "so different."

"I had the pick of the litter [of pilot scripts last season] and got to go into a territory that was fun: a light, one-hour fun show that also still has a lot of sentiment and heart," she says. "I've wanted to do comedy for so long and this was the perfect segue because I love action. The character challenges me hugely because she doesn't apologize and she doesn't care. She just doesn't understand why everybody doesn't operate more like Frankie. And I'm not like that!"