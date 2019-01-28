Isa Dick Hackett Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon

She's the daughter of Philip K. Dick and exec producer on the streamer's 'Man in the High Castle' and former limited series 'Electric Dreams.'

Following a turbulent relationship with the streamer, Isa Dick Hackett is putting down roots at Amazon.

The daughter of Philip K. Dick and exec producer of Amazon's The Man in the High Castle and since-canceled limited series Electric Dreams — and the woman who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against former head Roy Price — has inked an overall deal with the streamer.

Under the pact, Hackett and her Electric Shepherd Productions will develop and produce new projects for Amazon. That includes new projects and adaptations based on her father's work. The deal arrives after Jennifer Salke was tapped to take over Amazon after her predecessor, Price, was forced out after Hackett came forward with her experience with the exec in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters. Since his ouster, Amazon and Salke have replaced nearly all of the executives who were hired under Price.

"It’s been my great pleasure getting to know Isa over the last year. I’ve been inspired by her work on The Man in the High Castle and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to develop future groundbreaking projects for Amazon Studios,” Salke said.

Hackett serves as co-founder and CEO of Electric Shepherd. The banner is dedicated to the stewardship and adaptation of the Philip K. Dick library, which she jointly owns with her siblings. She also serves as trustee of the Philip K. Dick Trust.

Hackett's credits include exec producing 2011's Adjustment Bureau, based on her father's story, as well as Richard Linklater's 2006 feature A Scanner Darkly. Electric Shepherd is currently developing multiple projects for film and TV with L.A.-based collaborator Kalen Egan.

As for Electric Dreams, the individual episodic anthology produced by Sony Pictures Television was considered a limited series by Amazon. Sources say Sony TV is attempting to find a new home for the drama.