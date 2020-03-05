Isla Fisher to Star in CBS All Access Dark Comedy

The 'Wedding Crashers' actress will also be an executive producer of 'Guilty Party' for the streamer.

CBS All Access has given a series order to a dark comedy called Guilty Party, starring and executive produced by Isla Fisher.

The series, from writer Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me, New Girl), CBS Telvision Studios, Funny or Die and Mosaic, centers on Beth Baker (Fisher), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career. She latches on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

"Guilty Party is a wild ride fueled by Beth’s grit, passionate heart and desperation to redeem herself," said Julie McNamara, executive vp and head of programming at CBS All Access. "We knew we needed a magnetic, versatile talent in the role, and Isla perfectly embodies the wholly original character Rebecca created. We are thrilled to add Guilty Party to our growing comedy slate which includes Why Women Kill, No Activity and the upcoming animated Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Addelman executive produces with director Trent O'Donnell (No Activity), Fisher, Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Mike Farah and co-executive producer Joe Hardesty.

"Guilty Party is a genre-bending show that tackles contemporary issues — the prison system, the death of print journalism and pervasive gun culture, to name a few — but has, at its core, smart, funny, ambitious and deeply complicated female characters," said Addelman. "It's been an absolute joy to write and create alongside fabulous studio, network and producing partners, and my hope is that it gives audiences a fresh take on the genre."

Wedding Crashers star Fisher can currently be seen in feature film Greed. Her credits also include The Beach Bum, Tag, Nocturnal Animals and The Lookout, along with roles on Netflix's Arrested Development revival and HBO's Bored to Death. She is repped by UTA and attorney Jim Gilio of Sloane Offer.

Guilty Party joins a roster of originals on CBS All Access that also includes The Good Fight, Star Trek series Picard and Discovery, The Twilight Zone, Tell Me a Story and Interrogation, along with the aforementioned Why Women Kill and No Activity. Star Trek: Lower Decks is due to premiere later in 2020; the streamer also has Stephen King adaptation The Stand, The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Harper House on deck.

CBS All Access parent ViacomCBS has also said it will likely expand the streamer's programming library with content from other properties within the company, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and MTV. CBS All Access already has a deal in place to air kids' programming from Nickelodeon.