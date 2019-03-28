'Isn't It Romantic' Writer Signs Overall Deal With Paramount TV, Anonymous Content

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have signed writer and producer Dana Fox to an overall deal, marking the latest in a string of pacts for the studio.

Fox co-created (with Dara Resnik) and serves as showrunner of Home Before Dark, a Paramount/Anonymous-produced series set to debut on Apple's streaming service based on the story of young journalist Hilde Lysiak. She's also written the features Isn't It Romantic, Couples Retreat and How to Be Single and created the Fox series Ben and Kate.

Terms of the multiyear deal weren't disclosed.

"Dana is not just a standout talent, but an absolute powerhouse and exactly the kind of person you want to be in the trenches with," said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV. "She's savvy, brilliant and has a distinctly compelling voice, and we are so excited to continue our collaboration."

Said Fox, "To me, the most important thing in this business is the people, and (don't tell my husband but) I'm ecstatic to be making a long-term commitment to Nicole Clemens [and Anonymous Content's] Steve Golin and Joy Gorman Wettels. Nicole and Steve are smart, decisive and so supportive creatively. When Joy brought me the idea to create a show out of Hilde Lysiak's inspiring story, I had no idea it would change my life. The thought that this is the first of many revolutionary projects with the amazing people at Paramount and Anonymous is exciting, exhilarating and only makes me a little bit queasy. But in a good way!"

Fox joins a Paramount TV roster that includes George Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov, Paul Feig, Joe and Anthony Russo, Tracy Oliver, 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey and exec producer Tom McCarthy.

Anonymous Content has a first-look deal with Paramount TV that, in addition to Home Before Dark, has thus far produced 13 Reasons Why and Maniac for Netflix; TNT's The Alienist and sequel The Angel of Darkness; and Catch-22 (executive produced by Clooney) and an adaptation of Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles novels at Hulu. The two companies are also developing Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell's follow-up Is There Still Sex in the City? for TV.

Fox is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.