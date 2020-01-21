'It,' 'Annabelle' Writer Signs First-Look TV Deal at UCP

Universal Content Productions has signed It and Annabelle franchise writer Gary Dauberman to a first-look TV deal.

Under the pact, the NBCUniversal Content Studios unit will have first shot at projects Dauberman writes and produces across platforms. He is also launching a production company, Coin Operated, with the deal.

Dauberman wrote the screenplays for both It movies, based on the Stephen King novel. It: Chapter Two was the top-grossing horror film of 2019 with a global box office take of $473 million.

He also has played a major part in expanding the universe of the Conjuring horror franchise. Dauberman has written all three Annabelle films as well as The Nun — each offshoots of James Wan's original 2013 film — and was a producer on The Curse of La Llorona. He made his directing debut on 2019's Annabelle Comes Home.

Dauberman's credits also include DC Universe's Swamp Thing, which he executive produced alongside Mark Verheiden. He is repped by ICM for producing and directing; Industry Entertainment; and Felker Toczek.

Dauberman joins a roster of creatives with first-look deals at UCP that includes Emmy Rossum, John Carpenter, and Steve Piet and Erik Crary. The studio behind Hulu's The Act, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and Syfy's The Magicians, among other series, also has overall deals with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, The Act creator Nick Antosca and Patrick Macmanus (Happy!, Peacock's Dr. Death).