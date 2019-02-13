'Jack Ryan' Renewed for Season 3 on Amazon

The spy thriller based on the Tom Clancy character will continue on the streaming service.

Jack Ryan will continue tracking danger across the globe.

Amazon announced Wednesday that it has renewed the spy thriller series, based on the character from several Tom Clancy novels, for a third season.

The series stars John Krasinski as the title character, a CIA analyst who in the first season leaves his desk job for the field in tracking down a dangerous terrorist. Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish also star.

Season two, picked up several months before the series debuted, will take Ryan to South America and involve him in what executive producer Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) calls "an allegory for the decline of democracy." The season went into production in summer 2018, but its release date hasn't been announced yet.

Cuse and Graham Roland (Lost, Fringe) co-created the series and serve as showrunners. Season one filmed in six countries on three continents, costing a reported $8 million to $10 million per episode.

Amazon began developing Jack Ryan in 2015 and ordered it to series the following year, but it didn't reach screens until August 2018. The show comes from Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount Television.

Krasinski and the show's stunt team earned SAG Award nominations earlier in the year.