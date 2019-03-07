12:44pm PT by Rick Porter
'Jack Ryan' Showrunner Carlton Cuse Steps Down Ahead of Season 3
Jack Ryan showrunner Carlton Cuse is stepping away from day-to-day duties on the Amazon series.
Cuse, who co-created Jack Ryan for TV with Graham Roland, will remain an executive producer but won't be the on-the-ground showrunner for the show's third season, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The series, which had a nearly four-year odyssey to its debut in August 2018, was picked up for a third run in February.
Roland remains on board as an executive producer. The series is expected to hire a new showrunner soon.
Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) will not lack for things to do after scaling back on Jack Ryan: He's the co-showrunner of graphic-novel adaptation Locke & Key at Netflix, which has had its own long journey through development, and has a rich overall deal at ABC Studios.
As part of that deal, Cuse is developing shows for Disney's forthcoming Disney+ streaming service in addition to helping ABC Studios become a bigger presence on cable, where the ABC Signature banner (Grown-ish, Cloak and Dagger, SMILF) has established a foothold. Juggling that workload with the demands of the globe-hopping Jack Ryan production would have been a tall task.
Season two of Jack Ryan, set in South America, will be a political thriller that's also "an allegory for the decline of democracy," Cuse told The Hollywood Reporter.
Jack Ryan is produced Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV.
