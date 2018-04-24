'Jack Ryan,' Starring John Krasinski, Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Amazon

The streamer is taking advantage of the actor's hot streak with 'A Quiet Place' by picking up the series ahead of its August bow.

Amazon Studios is taking advantage of the buzz around A Quiet Place star John Krasinski.

Months ahead of its series debut, the streamer and retail giant has handed out an early second season renewal for Krasinski-fronted series Jack Ryan.

Not set to premiere until Aug. 31, the eight-episode drama is based on Tom Clancy's popular CIA books. Krasinski stars as the titular character in the drama that follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

“With so much early anticipation for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to greenlight a second season of the series months ahead of its debut,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The new season will take our unexpected hero to a new, exciting and dangerous world.”

Carlton Cuse (Bates Motel, The Strain) and Graham Roland (Almost Human) penned the script and developed the project together. The drama is a co-production between Paramount Television and Skydance Television. Platinum Dunes' Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form exec produce alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross, with Mace Neufeld and Lindsey Springer also on board.

Jack Ryan was picked up to series in August 2016, with Amazon promoting the series earlier this year with its first Super Bowl ad. Amazon says they received a 400 percent increase in Prime members following the Super Bowl spot. Abbie Cornish and Wendell Pierce co-star.

“We're thrilled that the first season has generated so much enthusiasm,” said Cuse. “We couldn't be happier to be working with Amazon and to be filming very near the Amazon to tell the next great Jack Ryan adventure.”

The Amazon renewal comes on the heels of A Quiet Place, which has been a box office surprise after opening to an impressive $50.2 million. The Paramount feature, produced for a budget of a mere $17 million, revolves around a family trying to survive in a world where any sound attracts killer aliens. Krasinski co-wrote, directed and starred in A Quiet Place. Jack Ryan marks his first TV series regular role following his breakout gig in NBC's The Office.

“From day one we only had one actor on our casting board for this series – John Krasinski,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount Television. “We are so excited that he is our Jack Ryan and we get to make another season with this incredibly talented team. We have been blown away by what our whole team has delivered for season one and we can’t wait for everyone to see it this summer.”