Jada Pinkett Smith on Why She Went Skydiving With Husband, Thoughts Before Jump

The actress also dramatically read spam emails with Jimmy Fallon when she visited 'The Tonight Show' on Thursday.

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about going skydiving with her husband, Will Smith, on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

After host Jimmy Fallon shared a picture of the couple about to jump out of a plane, he asked why anyone would want to do the extreme sport.

"You know, that was my question. But your friend Will Smith turned 50," she said. "And so he said, 'The only thing I want for my birthday, a birthday gift from you, is to jump out of a plane.'"

The actress explained that her husband is not a big fan of material gifts. "It's hard to find things for Will because he doesn't necessarily like objects," she said. "So I was like, 'Man, if that's what you really want, then daggonit I'll do it.'"

"I did it for his 50th cause that's what he wanted," she continued.

Fallon then asked her what went through her head before she jumped out of the plane. "Let me tell you. Because he's watching me and I go, 'Why would a husband ask his wife to jump out of a plane for his 50th? Unless he's got some different plans for the next half,'" she said.

Pinkett Smith revealed that she wasn't scared. "I was kind of anxious before and I just knew I was gonna freak out once I got on the plane cause I don't like heights and I don't like planes. I don't like to fly," she said. "And I was like, 'Jada, this is gonna be a test for you just as far as how you can keep your composure in regards to your faith.' And my instructor, he was with me. He was like, 'You know, by this time I'm usually smelling fear on the people that I'm strapped to.' He's like, 'I'm not smelling any fear on you.'"

The whole experience was documented for "a little special" Will Smith worked on. "It was very interesting," she said.

Fallon then asked if she would skydive again, to which she quickly responded, "No."

The actress later joined Fallon in dramatically reading spam emails as if they were monologues.

Fallon prefaced the segment, titled "Spamologues," by stating that each email they planned to read was real.

Pinkett Smith took a deep breath and got into character before she read the first spam email. "Hello. How are you? This is a powerful bank in China. How are you?" she dramatically read as piano music played in the background. "A powerful benefactor has left you with money. How are you? Click here for more information. Moneyyynow.com.com."

The host applauded Pinkett Smith's performance before he read his own spam monologue.

"I would love to meet for drink and hear all about you. You can tell me everything, then I will tell you everything. Everything," he said as he enunciated each capitalized word in the email. "We can meet at a hotel. Send the address and I will go there. The day does not matter. I will take the time to be there when you are there."

Fallon continued, "Once we have exchanged all the information about each other, we can see where things go. I will see you at the hotel."

Pinkett Smith next read an email that was addressed to a man named Solomon. "You're not gonna believe what I have to tell you. Ready for it? One word: Hummus," she read. "It's going places. I was in the grocery store the other day and there were about 30 different varieties. Also, you can cut up carrots and dip them. Have you ever done that, Solomon?"

The email then asked the recipient if he "would like to see all the different humms there are." After prompting Solomon to click on a link, she concluded, "And again, the word is hummus."

Pinkett Smith and Fallon collaborated on the final reading of a spam email.

"Hi darling. Why did you stop being my friend on Snapchart? I am hurt," she began. "But hey, I liked your pictures that you send to me."

"I liked the one with the shirt on and then the one with the shirt off and then the one with the shirt back on again," Fallon read. "Want to see pictures of me with the shirt? I think I know the answer."

"Add me as a friend on Snapchat by clicking here and you will see all the pictures I send you," continued Pinkett Smith.

"Yours now and forever," read Fallon before they said in unison, "Desmond."