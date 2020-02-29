Jake Gyllenhaal Sings in 'SNL' Musical Parody About LaGuardia Airport

The comedian's latest musical sketch took on airport stereotypes, from crying babies to men who wear pajamas on planes.

John Mulaney's return to Saturday Night Live offered a new musical sensation that called back to his equally entertaining "Diner Lobster" and "Bodega Bathroom."

The comedian's latest musical sketch took on sushi served at LaGuardia Airport, but quickly turned into a larger comical commentary on airport stereotypes. From crying babies on planes to the smell of Auntie Anne's Pretzels, the sketch parodied musicals including Phantom Of The Opera, West Side Story and Annie.

Jack Gyllenhaal made a cameo in the sketch, parodying "Defying Gravity" from Wicked while appearing as the guy who always wears pajamas to the airport and curiously enjoys being searched by security.

Bowen Yang also appeared in the sketch, singing about the racism embedded in coronavirus panic. "Profiled Asian; no I wasn’t in Parasite. I know the virus is bad, but it’s coming from Italy, too," he sang.

Musical guest David Byrne of the Talking Heads offered his talents near the end of the sketch, singing a parody of "Road to Nowhere" with SNL cast members and changing the lyrics to "We're on a plane to nowhere."