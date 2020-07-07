James Corden, Ben Winston Ink Nickelodeon Multiplatform Deal

The duo's Fulwell 73 will produce an animated series and feature film based on the children's book 'Real Pigeons Fight Crime.'

James Corden is branching out into kids' programming with a deal at Nickelodeon.

The Late Late Show host and producing partner Ben Winston have signed a multiplatform deal at Nickelodeon, under which their company, Fulwell 73, will produce an animated movie and TV series based on the children's book Real Pigeons Fight Crime.

The book, written by Andrew McDonald and illustrated by Ben Wood, is the first in a series about a team of, as the title states, crime-fighting pigeons. It was first published in Australia by Hardie Grant Children's Publishing and is now available in more than 10 territories, including North America.

"We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on this wonderful, charming and funny book, and can’t wait to help bring it to life for kids everywhere," said Winston.

Added Ramsey Naito, executive vp production and development at Nickelodeon Animation, "Real Pigeons Fight Crime is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience. By fusing the humor and expertise of the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do — fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe."

The deal marks the first foray into children's programming for Fulwell 73, which produces CBS' Late Late Show and Game On, TBS' Drop the Mic and Apple's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, along with feature documentaries One Direction: This Is Us, The Class of '92 and I Am Bolt, among others.

Corden and Winston will executive produce the Real Pigeons Fight Crime series, with McDonald and Wood serving as consultants throughout development and production.

The series will join a roster of Nick animated shows that includes long-running franchises SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol and Blaze and the Monster Machines, along with new Smurfs and Garfield shows, the upcoming Big Nate and a Baby Shark preschool show.

McDonald, Wood and Hardie Grant Children's Publishing are repped by UTA and Writers House.