James Corden Hosts 'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast on Tour Around Los Angeles

On Thursday’s (April 26) episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden introduced a new faux career venture: James Corden’s The Star Star Tours, which he joked takes celebrities around Los Angeles. The stars of Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Infinity War boarded a bus for its inaugural tour.

Tom Hiddleston was the first star to arrive. After Hiddleston introduced himself, a quiet Corden responded, “I’m sorry, I just got lost in your eyes.”

Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, Winston Duke, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie and Josh Brolin all boarded the bus one by one to join Hiddleston on the tour. “This is more stars than I could have dreamt of,” declared Corden during the boarding process.

While welcoming the group to the tour, Corden stated that flash photography is allowed. “Just make sure you tag me in all the photos,” he said. The host added, “Weapons are prohibited on the bus. That includes firearms, mace, war hammers, Vibranium and infinity gauntlets.”

Corden then checked that everyone was wearing sunscreen before assigning Cumberbatch and Pratt to apply sunscreen to his own legs.

The first stop on the tour was a local Coffee Bean. “That is where when you shout out of a room, ‘Can someone get me a coffee?’ someone will run down to a shop very similar to that and they will physically go in, wait in line and bring you back the coffee,” Corden explained to the actors.

The next planned activity was a sing-a-long run led by Reggie Watts. "I like outer space, looking at alien races. Utilizing energy weapons,” the group sang in unison following Watts’ lead. “If somebody attacks me I have the skills to defend myself. And if somebody doubts me ... Well, that's too bad for them, because they gonna die."

The actors then stopped to take pictures and learn about places like Barbara Streisand’s alleged holiday home and a popular brunch spot.

Brolin asked the tour guide if he could stop to use the bathroom, to which Corden explained an exclusive bathroom privilege that the actor does not yet have. “The problem with that, Josh, is as rules on the Star Tours you have to have appeared in three or more Marvel movies to use the bathroom. End credit scenes don’t count.”

Corden then tried to get the scoop on the latest Marvel spoilers by asking if anyone on the bus dies in the next Avengers movie. After a moment of silence, Bettany shouted, “Snitches end up in ditches!”

The actors eventually made a pit stop at Golden Apple Comics where they greeted fans, signed comic books and took pictures. As the Avengers stars were busy talking with fans, Corden stood by a Peter Rabbit poster eagerly waiting for someone to ask for an autograph.

Once the group got back on the tour bus, Watts and Corden led another sing-a-long. “We save the world. We are Avengers. We’ll probably be doing these movies ‘til we have dentures,” they sang. “Yeah we’re hoping to escape without a scratch. We must protect the pretty face of Cumberbatch.”

As Corden wrapped up the tour, a very late Chris Hemsworth boarded the bus and tried to join the tour. As his costars got off the bus, Corden reluctantly agreed to give the tour again for the tardy star.