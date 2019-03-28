James Corden Parodies HBO's Elizabeth Holmes Doc With Fake Exposé

Instead of "The Edison" blood-testing machine, Corden's black turtleneck-clad grifter had created a box full of poo.

James Corden donned a black turtleneck to parody HBO's The Inventor documentary on Tuesday night.

In a satirical trailer on The Late Late Show for a film called The Entrepooneur, Corden plays a young Silicon Valley hopeful who has created a sham invention that he promises will change the world but is really just a box full of poo. Using techniques straight out of Alex Gibney's documentary about former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, the trailer showcases Corden's character using a fake voice (he spoke with an American, rather than his natural British, accent), holding up his invention as mirror images of him recede into the back of the screen and giving TED Talks and laboratory tours between interviews with incredulous talking heads.

"It just kept piling up. Boxes and boxes of poo," a disgruntled source tells the filmmaker in one such instance.

Not long thereafter, Corden is shown saying in his TED Talk, "One poo, one box, one dream."

"What does that even mean?" another talking head asks.

"He was mad with power and poo," a third says.

Holmes, a Stanford dropout who created a $9 billion company that promised panoramic testing for patients from a single drop of blood, is currently facing up to 20 years in prison after she and the company's former president were charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Holmes has pleaded not guilty, and the case is ongoing.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley was released on Jan. 24 amid a surge of interest in Holmes' story. ABC Radio released their own tale about Theranos' rise and fall, The Dropout, while in May 2018 John Carreyrou, a journalist key to the company's downfall, told his version of events in Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.

Watch Corden's parody below.