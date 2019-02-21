James Corden Parodies Star-Studded Calvin Klein Ad

"I'm ready to be part of hot, young Hollywood," Corden said after spending the day with his younger roommates Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky in his version of the recent Calvin Klein ad.

James Corden put his own spin on Calvin Klein's recent #MyCalvins campaign on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The late-night host inserted himself into the ad that features Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky. The original commercial saw the young talent lounging around their home in Calvin Klein underwear.

Both versions open with Centineo singing along to "True Faith" by New Order as he rides his bike. He later walks in on a couple kissing.

The Late Late Show version then cuts to Corden, clad in an undershirt and robe, trying to make a bowl of cereal but discovering the box is empty. "Who puts empty cereal boxes back in the cupboard?" he complained. A clip of Mendes enjoying his own cereal played before Corden blamed the singer for not restocking the kitchen.

Corden also inserted himself into a scene that showed Jenner singing along to the song while she filed her nails in the bathroom. The host knocked on the door as the model continued to sit on the floor. "Kendall, you grew up with like nine sisters. You know how sharing a bathroom works," he said.

As his roommates partied by the pool, Corden found it difficult to enjoy his book and cup of coffee. He then questioned if A$AP Rocky was up on the roof and used a mop to knock on the ceiling to get the rapper's attention.

The host's yelling was heard in another room as Mendes played the guitar.

Finally dressed, Corden told his roommates that he was ready to leave. "I'm ready to be part of hot, young Hollywood," he said to what turned out to be an empty room. Another clip from the real ad showed that the group of friends had already left.

Watch Corden's version of the ad below.