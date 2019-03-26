James Corden and Reggie Watts Replaced by Identical Imposters in 'Us' Parody

The sketch, titled "We," followed the 'Late Late Show' host and bandleader as their doppelgangers tried to take over their roles on the show.

Things got scary on Monday's Late Late Show. Host James Corden and bandleader Reggie Watts starred in their own twist on Jordan Peele's horror film Us in a parody called "We."

The clip opened with Corden and Watts as they discussed what the lyrics to Luniz's "I Got 5 on It" mean. The parody took a spooky turn when a bodiless hand was shown stirring a cup of tea.

Corden later realized that Watts was not on set as the crew prepared to film a new episode, but the host quickly found his bandleader on the roof as he approached a figure that shared similar physical characteristics to him.

"I just went to talk to that creepy guy over there," Watts explained about why he was on the roof. The guy in question wore a shirt that read "Horror-Parody."

Intense music played as Corden and Watts later approached two figures on the set of the show. "If you want to get crazy, we can get crazy," Corden said as he hit a baseball bat against the palm of his hand.

The two figures were soon revealed to be Corden and Watts' doppelgangers. "It's us," said Watts. Corden responded, "You mean we." Watts responded that the use of "we" was grammatically incorrect, though Corden explained that they had to use the term because of a "copyright issue."

Corden and Watts learned that the imposters were identical to themselves and the host's doppelganger even shared a One Direction-inspired tattoo.

"They look exactly like we do. They joke like we do. They know where we are," Corden explained to Watts as clips of the imposters acting exactly like them followed. "They won't stop until they host this show."

The parody also featured "an out-of-context creepy thing," which was the placement of random rabbits on Corden's desk.

The imposters' plan to take over the show went into full effect when Corden and Watts were locked in a room. The television then turned on and they learned that the doppelgangers had taken over their roles as the host and bandleader of the show.

The parody concluded with Corden and Watts laughing while they watched the imposters perform on the show. "He's kinda great," Corden said after the fake host delivered a punch line.

Watch the full parody below.