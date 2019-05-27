James Corden, Ruth Jones to Return for 'Gavin & Stacey' Christmas Special

The BBC will screen a one-off episode of the BAFTA award-winning show, co-created by Corden and Jones, after a 10-year gap.

After a decade-long gap, Gavin & Stacey is returning for a one-off Christmas special the BBC has announced.

James Corden, who along with Ruth Jones co-created, co-wrote and co-starred in the hit comedy show, revealed the news on his Twitter account on Monday night.

Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, who played the titular Gavin and Stacey, as well as other major characters played by Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman will all reprise their roles for a one-off special which will air later this year.

The BAFTA award-winning show told the story of a long-distance relationship between Horne and Page's characters and the culture clash between their respective Essex and Welsh families.

In a press release, Corden said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin & Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Gavin & Stacey debuted on the BBC in May 2007 and ran for three seasons. In all there were 20 episodes including specials, with the final episode airing in the U.K. on January 1, 2010.

The one-off special will be produced by Fulwell 73, Tidy Productions and Baby Cow Productions.