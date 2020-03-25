James Corden Sets Primetime Special With BTS, Billie Eilish

The 'Homefest' hour will feature Corden hosting from his garage and guests checking in from their respective homes.

James Corden's CBS late-night show remains on hiatus for the time being, but he'll host a primetime special from his home on March 30.

The host will present Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special at 10 p.m. March 30 on CBS. The hour will feature Corden hosting from his garage and will feature musical performances by BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London and Billie Eilish with Finneas and John Legend in Los Angeles — all from the safety of their own homes.

Will Ferrell and David Blaine are also slated to appear.

"Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. "With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now."

The special will also feature Corden and his guests encouraging viewers to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19. It will also direct viewers to donate to the CDC Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's work, and Feed the Children.

The Late Late Show primetime special comes as other late-night shows have started. NBC's Tonight Show, Comedy Central's Daily Show and TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee returned to air this week with their hosts and producers working remotely; TBS' Conan is slated to do the same March 30. HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (March 29) and Real Time With Bill Maher (April 3) are also set to resume production under similar circumstances.

CBS has not yet said when, or whether, Corden's and Stephen Colbert's late-night shows will resume. Colbert has produced several shortened segments that have aired on the network.