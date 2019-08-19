James Corden Signs 'Late Late Show' Extension at CBS

James Corden and CBS have signed new deal to keep the Late Late Show host at the network for several years to come.

Corden has signed a new contract that will keep him installed as host of The Late Late Show through August 2022. His current contract, signed in 2014 when he was announced as the successor to Craig Ferguson, was set to expire after the 2019-20 season.

"James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late night space," said David Nevins, chief creative officer at CBS Corp. "He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage, and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms. James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS, and it’s exciting to extend our relationship well into the future."

Corden has gone from a relative unknown to a key player for CBS thanks in no small part to his mastery at producing viral, internet-friendly segments on The Late Late Show including "Carpool Karaoke" and "Drop the Mic," both of which have spawned standalone shows (at Apple and TNT, respectively).

Corden has also become a reliable primetime host for CBS, serving as emcee for the Grammy Awards in 2016 and 2017 and the Tony Awards in 2016 and 2019. In his primary job, he's helped The Late Late Show earn four consecutive Emmy nominations for outstanding variety talk series.

Fulwell 73, the production company headed by Corden and Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston, has a development deal at CBS and produces the Carpool Karaoke and Drop the Mic series. It also produced CBS' comedy Happy Together in 2018-19.

Corden and The Late Late Show have benefited from Stephen Colbert's rise to the top of the late-night ratings. Although The Late Late Show still trails NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers at 12:35 a.m., the gap is narrower (about 100,000 viewers and 0.08 in adults 18-49) than it was a year ago (170,000, 0.11).

Here's a snapshot of when current late-night hosts' contracts are up:

Jimmy Kimmel (ABC): 2022

Stephen Colbert (CBS): 2020

James Corden (CBS): 2022

Bill Maher (HBO): 2020

John Oliver (HBO): 2020

Jimmy Fallon (NBC): 2021

Seth Meyers (NBC): 2021

Samantha Bee (TBS): 2022

Trevor Noah (Comedy Central): through 2022

Conan O'Brien (TBS): 2022

Lilly Singh (NBC): not available