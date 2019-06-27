James and Dave Franco to Exec Produce USA Network Anthology

'Masters of Doom,' currently a pilot order, will be based on David Kushner's nonfiction book of the same name.

USA Network is replenishing its pilot inventory.

The NBCUniversal-backed basic-cable network has handed out a pilot order for scripted anthology Masters of Doom, whose first season will be based on the book of the same name by author and journalist David Kushner. Brothers James and Dave Franco will exec produce.

The drama, produced in-house by Universal Content Productions, revolves around the true story of two computer geniuses in an obscure corner of America who, along with a group of misfits, created one of the biggest franchise hits of the '90s: the video game Doom. John Carmack and John Romero were best friends who became bitter rivals as they built a video game empire and transformed pop culture forever.

Tom Bissell (Gears of War, Battlefield and the Uncharted video game franchises) will pen the script and exec produce alongside the Franco brothers, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Jeremy Bell. Ramona Films' Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard and the Francos will exec produce for the company. D.J. Goldberg will co-EP for Gotham.

Masters of Doom is the first new pilot order at USA Network since the cabler picked up Biarpatch, Brave New World, Treadstone and Dare Me to series from their last crop. The cable network will soon say farewell to signature hits Mr. Robot and Suits as it looks to launch the four new entries. Those join Suits spinoff Pearson and returning series Queen of the South, The Purge and The Sinner plus Bravo import Dirty John.