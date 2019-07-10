James Holzhauer Returning to 'Jeopardy!' for Tournament of Champions

The record-breaking contestant will again face Emma Boettcher, the Chicago librarian who ended his winning streak earlier this year.

James Holzhauer is returning to Jeopardy!

For 10 days in November, 15 of the syndicated game show's top winners will go head to head in the hopes of winning a $250,000 grand prize.

Airing from Nov. 4-15, the 2019 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions brings back a collection of winners from the past two seasons as well as the 2019 victors of the college and teachers tournaments.

Among the roster of marquee players is Holzhauer, known for his 32-game streak and his $2.46 million winning total. Holzhauer, who sought to break Ken Jennings’ record of 74 consecutive wins, brought the game show to a new ratings high with an 8.3 in household ratings, its highest in 14 years. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas joined Jennings as one of only two people to ever win more than $1 million in regular-season play on the game show.

Also returning for the 2019 Tournament of Champions is Emma Boettcher, the Chicago-based librarian who put Holzhauer’s winning streak to an end in May.

Other winners joining the tournament will be Salt Lake City’s Anneke Garica, whose four-game streak brought her to more than a $100,000 in total winnings, Lindsey Shultz from Pittsburgh and Dhruv Gaur and Francois Barcomb, winners of the College and Teachers tournaments, respectively.

Alex Trebek will host the 10-day event, which comes months after the 36th season premiere.

Previous winners of past Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions include Buzzy Cohen, Alex Jcob and Ben Ingram.