James McAvoy Recreates 'Narnia' Role, Spoofs 'The Bachelor' in 'SNL' Hosting Debut

Steve Martin also made a cameo at the top of the episode.

Actor James McAvoy hosted the Jan. 26 episode of Saturday Night Live, which opened with a cameo from Steve Martin. McAvoy made jokes about his native Scottish accent and made a small flub in his monologue but poked fun at himself. He also wore a kilt for his monologue.

McAvoy played Colton Underwood in a parody of The Bachelor and also appeared in a digital short in which he played a high school teacher trying to convince one of his students who was dabbling in crime that he was smart — but not too smart.

Another sketch added to the jokes about McAvoy’s Scottish accent, with both McAvoy and Kate McKinnon playing air traffic control workers with Scottish accents who the people trying to land a plane could not understand.

Everyone take a deep bree-th. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZNAYotaUjA — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 27, 2019

McAvoy also starred in a music video about the Upper East Side featuring Leslie Jones rapping about her new neighborhood. At the end of the episode, he appeared in another rap music video featuring guys rapping about how much they love their dogs.

In a sketch about a focus group for a Charmin Super Bowl commercial, McAvoy played an Eagles fan with a thick Philadelphia accent.

Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon appeared as women sexually obsessed with Mr. Tumnus from The Chronicles of Narnia, and McAvoy played the faun. Mr. Tumnus described the women as “lazy Hermione's.”

A Super Bowl-themed sketch featured McAvoy as the father to Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett’s recurring brothers characters.

McAvoy and Heidi Gardner also played an obnoxious couple who just took a trip to New Orleans and kept stereotyping the city despite the fact they were dining with someone actually from New Orleans.

The episode also went all-in on jokes about Trump associate Roger Stone. Martin played him in the cold open, and Weekend Update included several jokes about him. Colin Jost said he assumed one of the charges against him was "the attempted murder of Batman."