James Patterson, Imagine Entertainment Team for Kids' TV, Movie Projects

Five of the prolific author's books for children will be developed under the exclusive pact.

Imagine Entertainment has signed an exclusive deal to develop five of the best-selling author's books for children as TV, film and digital projects.

The deal will have the projects produced by the newly formed Imagine Kids & Family, founded earlier this year and run by Stephanie Sperber. Among the titles in development are the House of Robots series, about a boy and his robot brother; adventure series Treasure Hunters; I Funny, about a middle-schooler and aspiring stand-up comic; and the upcoming YA title Sophia, Princess Among Beasts, about a warrior princess who fights evil.

All come from Patterson's JIMMY Patterson Books imprint. In addition to his thrillers for adults (the Alex Cross, Women's Murder Club, NYPD Red and other series), Patterson has written more than 20 books aimed at young readers.

"Imagine Kids & Family is the ideal partner to help us realize our JIMMY books mission," said Bill Robinson of James Patterson Entertainment. "We believe a kid who reads is a kid who can succeed. We want to make reading fun for kids — through stories and voices that speak to them and expand their world. Naturally, we are thrilled to adapt some of JIMMY’s most popular works alongside [Imagine founders] Brian [Grazer] and Ron [Howard]."

Added Sperber, "Imagine Kids & Family is excited to take the amazing stories that James Patterson has written and develop them for TV and film. Patterson's titles are full of heart, great characters and imaginative worlds that we believe will translate into compelling content for kids around the world."

The Patterson projects will be executive produced by the author along with Grazer, Howard, Sperber and Robinson and Leopoldo Gut of James Patterson Entertainment. They join Imagine Kids & Family's first project, Life for Kids, an animated series using images from Life magazine to bring history to life.

Patterson, meanwhile, has an adaptation of The President Is Missing, a novel he co-wrote with former President Bill Clinton, at Showtime. Christopher McQuarrie is executive producing and Anthony Peckham has signed on to adapt the book.