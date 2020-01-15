James Wan to Produce 'Aquaman' Animated Miniseries for HBO Max

DC’s King of the Seas is about to become the King of Streaming, with HBO Max announcing a three-part animated mini-series titled Aquaman: King of Atlantis from executive producer (and Aquaman director) James Wan.

The three-part series, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, will open as Aquaman takes the throne of the underseas kingdom for the first time and discovers that it’s not easy being in charge — especially with a half-brother trying to take Atlantis for himself, surface dwellers causing problems under the sea, and ancient evils threatening danger perpetually. If Aquaman is to prove that he’s the right king for the job, he’ll have to learn some new skills and trust in the advice offered by scholar Vulko and Mera, the water-controlling princess who also happens to be the hero's on-again, off-again love interest.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said about the new series, “This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines. On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

King of Atlantis will be executive produced by Wan, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, and Warner Bros. Animation’s Rob Hackett, and Sam Register. Victor Courtright (Thundercats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

The series will be Wan’s third project with DC; in addition to directing the 2018 Aquaman movie, he acted as executive producer on the short-lived Swamp Thing series for WarnerMedia’s DC Universe streaming service. Wan is currently developing an Aquaman sequel, as well as a Trench spinoff.