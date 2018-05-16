Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Crashes His 'Late Show' Appearance

"Comedy, drama, singing, dancing — you can do it all," The Late Show's Stephen Colbert told Jamie Foxx — and he proceeded to do so throughout Tuesday night's show.

Foxx took the stage with an exuberant New Orleans-style dance, with Colbert and band leader Jon Batiste joining in. But when his daughter Corinne made a surprise appearance, she wanted to know why he couldn't just do the standard wave and sit.

"I know you're excited, but it's a lot," she said.

Foxx admitted that he often embarasses his daughter, but she's always let him be himself.

"When she was 10 years old, she was with me during the Oscars, and she leaned over in my ear and said, 'Dad, even if you don't win, you're still a great actor,'" Foxx told Colbert. "So when I see her now moving to Beat Shazam, and she takes over — I was flubbing all my lines in the beginning, because I was just watching her; watching this girl who has been in the shadow of her father and now steps out in such a fantastic way."

Foxx fought back tears as the two described Corinne's role on season two of the Fox game show Beat Shazam, which Corinne said was their first "big thing they're doing together."

As the music-themed show's DJ, Corinne described her taste as "a little more eclectic" than her father's. "She would always be like, 'Dad I'm gonna go see The Broken Crayons,'" Foxx joked, though he admitted that her eclectic tastes help her in her role on Beat Shazam.

Foxx's vivacious spirit continued throughout his solo portion of the show, on which he did everything from impersonating Dave Chappelle, Cardi B, Kanye West and Jay-Z to re-enacting how he used to film Diddy throwing parties — the latter of which Foxx explained resulted in him teaching the rap mogul how to party on a budget.

"[Diddy] threw a party and said, 'Yo, playboy, this party cost $1.5 million,'" Foxx recalled, prompting him to offer Diddy a party with a $400 limit.

When the time came, Foxx said all he did was call about "200 of the coolest people," — including Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West — put Kentucky Fried Chicken on a nice plate and Coca Cola in a pitcher. "We're at 208 bucks and we are killing it right now," Foxx recalled.

It was at that same party that Foxx and West got acquainted, and they even began collaborating on the spot, for the song that would eventually be known as "Slow Jamz."

"In my mind, I'm thinking, 'This song is whack. He ain't gonna make it,'" Foxx said. "I begrudgingly sing the song, went off and did a bad movie for like eight weeks, came back, and when I came back, the song was number one in the country."