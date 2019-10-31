Jamila Hunter Returns to Disney as Freeform's Head of Current

Replacing Kary McHoul, the former ABC comedy chief will also oversee unscripted development for the cable network.

Jamila Hunter is returning to the Disney fold.

The former ABC comedy chief has been tapped to serve as senior vp current programming and unscripted development at younger-skewing cable network Freeform. She will report to recently installed head of originals Lauren Corrao at the network best known for The Bold Type and Grown-ish. Hunter will report to Corrao and start in 2020.

Hunter replaces Karey McHoul at Freeform. McHoul will step down from her role and transition into an exec producer role nearly two years after she was promoted from senior vp programming and development.

"I have worked with Jamila many times as both a producer and an executive, and even tried to hire her once. Although it took nearly 10 years, I feel incredibly fortunate that the time is now and that she chose to join me here alongside the talented team at Freeform," said Corrao. "Her impeccable taste, wicked sense of humor and tremendous relationships throughout the talent community undoubtedly make her the perfect choice to lead our current and alternative programming teams as we continue to grow the Freeform brand."

Hunter has had a busy year after departing as head of comedy development at ABC to serve as president of television at Black-ish creator Kenya Barris' now Netflix-based production company, Khalabo Ink Society. After she was in talks for a senior position at NBCUniversal-backed streamer Peacock (sources say she would have run comedy under head of originals Bill McGoldrick), Hunter took an interim post working at CAA-backed Wiip. There, she briefly reunited with former ABC Entertainment president Paul Lee.

Hunter first joined ABC as vp comedy in 2011 and oversaw Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, Last Man Standing and others. Before that, she was among the creative team that helped launch OWN and had stints at NBC, 20th Century Fox TV and Bravo.

Hunter is a key hire as Corrao builds out her development team after taking over for Karey Burke, who was promoted to run ABC.

In her new post, Hunter will oversee Freeform's unscripted slate and the creative team on original series, such as Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, The Bold Type and other originals.