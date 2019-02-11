Jane Levy to Star in Paul Feig's NBC Musical Dramedy

The 'Castle Rock' actress will play the titular character in 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'

Jane Levy is about to start hearing voices — and sometimes full-blown musical numbers — in her head.

The Castle Rock actress will play the titular character in the NBC pilot Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. She plays a woman who gains the ability to hear people's innermost thoughts, expressed as music.

Richard Shepard (Girls, Ugly Betty) has also signed on as director and executive producer of the pilot. Executive producer Paul Feig had been slated to direct but won't be able to due to a busy feature-film schedule.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist comes from Lionsgate TV and writer Austin Winsberg (Gossip Girl, Jake in Progress). It is described as an innovative musical dramedy set in motion when the whip-smart but socially awkward Zoey (Levy) starts hearing people's thoughts expressed as songs, or sometimes full musical numbers. She is able to use her "gift" not only to help herself understand people in her own life, but also to help others around her.

Vivendi's Universal Music Group is also attached to the show, along with Feig's FeigCo.

Winsberg, Feig, FeigCo's Jessie Henderson, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Jason Wang, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles are all executive producing.

Levy (Suburgatory, Shameless) also stars alongside Renee Zellweger in Apple's forthcoming anthology series What/If. She is repped by Gersh and attorney Robert Offer.

Shepard is repped by UTA, 3Arts and Karl Austen.