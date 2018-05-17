'Jane the Virgin,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' 'iZombie' Set to End on The CW

The trio are confirmed for final seasons on the network, with 'Crazy Ex' set for fall and the others holding for midseason.

It’s the end of the road for three CW series.

Both Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin, whose stars had said their coming runs would be the last, are confirmed to be wrapping during the 2018-19 season. Also set for a swan song is iZombie, the midseason standby from Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas.

Losing Crazy Ex and Jane in the same year is not an easy thing for the network. Both series, hourlong comedies, gave The CW a critical clout that had previously eluded it. Each found itself on best-of lists, earned Golden Globe nominations and fostered a creative influence normally reserved for shows on more prestige destinations.

Based on a telenovela of the same name and shepherded by Jennie Snyder Urman, Jane the Virgin was game-changer for The CW when it premiered in fall 2014. It quickly minted lead Gina Rodriguez as a mainstream star, sparking conversations of representation in television and film. Even though the series’ ratings never approached the highs of its comic book-inspired network neighbors, Rodriguez became the de facto face of The CW. It ends its run with five seasons.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend proved similarly atypical for the network. The musical, originally piloted at Showtime as a half-hour with co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, got attention for its unique setup in the crowded TV landscape. Like Jane, the show was never a linear ratings breakout, but it did find a consistent viewership and a said-to-be strong second window audience on Netflix.

From very early in its run, both Bloom and Brosh McKenna have said that they envision it as a four-season show.

As for iZombie, it has been more of a consistent player than anything — drawing steady ratings each spring as the traditional broadcast season winds down. That’s where it will end its run in 2019, same with Jane the Virgin. Of the three, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is the only one to land on the network’s fall lineup.

