'Jane the Virgin' Creator Extends CBS TV Studios Overall Deal

Jennie Snyder Urman is deepening her ties to CBS Television Studios.

The Jane the Virgin creator has extended her overall deal there with a new five-year pact that secures her services through 2025. CBS TV Studios will have exclusive rights to all TV content created and developed by Urman and her Sutton Street Productions partner, Joanna Klein. Urman has been with the studio for a decade.

In its two years of existence, Sutton Street has sold projects to CBS, The CW, Netflix, CBS All Access, Quibi and HBO Max, among other outlets. The company also recently promoted Tara Joshi to development executive.

"Jennie's singular storytelling moves effortlessly between comedy and drama with sensitivity and humanity," said CBS TV Studios president David Stapf. "Couple that with her innate ability to move a project from concept to creation, and it places her among the most respected and coveted producers working in our medium. Additionally, Jennie and Joanna have incredible vision and taste, resulting in one of the most fruitful partnerships in television —one we hope continues to flourish for us for years to come."

Urman and Klein are executive producers of CBS' comedy Broke, starring NCIS alum Pauley Perrette and Jane the Virgin favorite Jaime Camil, which premieres in April. Urman also developed and is an EP on The CW's Charmed reboot, which is among the 13 series the network has renewed for 2020-21.

Urman's credits as a writer and producer also include CW series Emily Owens, MD (which she created), 90210, Gilmore Girls and Reign, along with ABC's Men in Trees and NBC's Lipstick Jungle.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I get to continue to work with CBS Studios, which has been my home for the past decade," said Urman. "David Stapf is the best creative partner out there, and it has been a privilege and a pleasure to get to work with him and his amazing team, led by Bryan Seabury in drama, Kate Adler in comedy, and Amy Reisenbach in current. They are all so passionate and steadfast in their creative support and in their determination to find the right home for each project, and Joanna and I couldn’t be more excited (and inspired!) to create shows with them for many more years."

Urman's extension comes a week after Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna decamped from CBS Studios for a three-year overall deal at ABC Studios. CBS Television Studios' roster of producers includes Star Trek franchise steward Alex Kurtzman, Robert and Michelle King (Evil, The Good Fight), Peter Lenkov (Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I.), Jerry Bruckheimer and Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.