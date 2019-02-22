'Jane the Virgin' Creator, Star Jaime Camil Reteam for CBS Comedy

CBS has a late addition to its pilot roster.

The network has ordered an untitled comedy from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and one of the show's stars, Jaime Camil. The multi-camera show from CBS TV Studios, Urman's Sutton Street Productions and Propagate follows a trust-fund baby whose money is cut off.

Camil, who plays fan-favorite Rogelio on Jane, is attached to star in the show and will be one of its executive producers.

Written by Alex Herschlag (Will & Grace), the show centers on an outrageously wealthy trust-fund baby who is cut off by his father. He and his wife move into her estranged sister's condo in Reseda, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.

Herschlag, Urman, Camil, Sutton Street's Joanna Klein, Propagate's Ben Silverman, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri are executive producing.

The pilot order comes as The CW's Jane the Virgin is set to begin its final season in March, with a spinoff titled Jane the Novela in the works there. Urman, who has an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, also executive produces the Charmed reboot for The CW.

The Urman/Herschlag pilot joins seven other comedy pilots on CBS' slate. The network is saying goodbye to flagship comedy The Big Bang Theory this season but has several building blocks in place for the future: It has handed out two-season pickups to spinoff Young Sheldon and veteran series Mom (both of which are exec produced by Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre) and has renewed freshman comedy The Neighborhood for 2019-20.