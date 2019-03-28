TV Ratings: 'Million Dollar Mile' Sets Decent Pace for CBS

'Jane the Virgin' opens its final season with numbers in line with past performances.

CBS' new competition show Million Dollar Mile didn't sprint out of the gate Wednesday, but it did put up decent numbers. NBC's Chicago trio was solid after a few weeks off, and Jane the Virgin began its final season on The CW with fairly steady Nielsen ratings.

Million Dollar Mile, the Tim Tebow-hosted, LeBron James-produced obstacle-course competition, drew a 1.0 rating and 4.07 million viewers for CBS — good for second in both measures in the 9 p.m. hour and a decent bit better than the 0.6 demo average and 3.2 million viewers that The World's Best put up behind Survivor.

Survivor was up week to week in viewers (7.6 million vs. 7.05 million) and adults 18-49. Its 1.5 demo rating was the best of the night and up 0.2 from a week ago. At 10 p.m., SEAL Team slipped a little to 0.6.

NBC had the two most watched shows in primetime with Chicago Fire (8.18 million viewers) and Chicago Med (7.99 million). Both drew 1.2 ratings in the 18-49 demo, even with their last episodes in late February. Chicago P.D. was also steady in adults 18-49 at 1.1 and drew 7.06 million viewers.

Jane the Virgin's premiere posted a 0.3 in the demo, matching its 2017-18 debut. Riverdale was also at 0.3 for The CW.

Empire (1.1) and Star (0.9) both equaled their preliminary ratings from a week ago (Empire adjusted up in the finals). ABC aired comedy reruns from 8-10 p.m., followed by a new Whiskey Cavalier, which slipped a little to 0.5 in the demo.

NBC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.1, edging the 1.0s for CBS and Fox. ABC averaged 0.5, Univision and Telemundo 0.4 each and The CW 0.3.

