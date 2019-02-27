'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff Casts Lead Actress

The Jane the Virgin spinoff at The CW has found its lead actress.

Jacquline Grace Lopez (Hulu's East Los High) will star in Jane the Novela, a telenovela-inspired anthology series from the Jane the Virgin team.

Each season of Jane the Novela will be based on fictional novels "written by" Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez, who will narrate the spinoff). The first installment will be set at a Napa Valley vineyard, where family secrets (and family members) don't stay buried for long.

Lopez will play Estela, an up-and-coming art curator who has spent years playing it safe and coloring inside the lines. But a shocking secret changes everything and forces her to live a double life.

In addition to East Los High, Lopez has appeared on General Hospital and Hulu's Light As a Feather. She is repped by Kevin Turner at Daniel Hoff Agency, Matt Rosen at SGSBC and Commercial Talent Agency.

Jane the Virgin writer Valentina Garza wrote the spinoff pilot and is executive producing with Jane creator Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Joanna Klein, Emily Gipson, Jorge Granier and Gary Pearl. Brad Silberling, who directed the JTV pilot (and several subsequent episodes), will exec produce and direct the pilot.

Jane the Novela is one of six pilots at The CW, all but one of which — Glamorous, about a gender nonconforming teenager working at a cosmetics company — is based on preexisting IP.

