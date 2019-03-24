This Week in TV: 'Jane the Virgin,' 'Veep,' 'Hanna'

The final seasons of The CW's dramedy and HBO's Emmy magnet are both headed to screens in the week of March 25.

Two shows led by women start their final seasons in the week of March 25 — but other than that, Jane the Virgin and Veep could scarcely be more different. They're two of the highlights in a busy week across the TV spectrum.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Final season: After a telenovela-worthy shocker in last season's finale, Jane the Virgin begins its fifth and final season at 9 p.m. Wednesday on The CW. The series will run into the summer, and a spinoff is in the works.

New: The Mike Schur-produced comedy Abby's (9:30 p.m. Thursday, NBC) is set at an unlicensed outdoor bar — and it filmed outside too. Natalie Morales plays the title character.

Also new: The LeBron James-produced Million Dollar Mile (9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS) has competitors attempting a grueling obstacle course; Ruth Wilson stars in Mrs. Wilson (9 p.m. Sunday, March 31, PBS), a spy thriller based on her own grandmother's life.

Returning: The eighth season of Call the Midwife debuts at 8 p.m. Sunday on PBS.

On cable …

Final season: Seventeen-time Emmy winner Veep begins its final run at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31) on HBO with Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) contemplating another, very probably quixotic, 100 percent certainly deliriously profane run for president.

New: The cult indie film What We Do in the Shadows becomes a "relentlessly absurd and often hilarious" series, says THR's Tim Goodman, that's guided by the same creative forces: Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. It premieres at 10 p.m. Wednesday on FX.

Also new: The crew behind Super Troopers brings Tacoma FD to TruTV at 10:30 p.m. Thursday — which anyone watching the NCAA Tournament already knew.

Returning: New seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (8 p.m. Monday, VH1), Keeping Up With the Kardashians (9 p.m. Sunday, March 31, E!) and Barry (10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, HBO).

On streaming …

New: Based on the 2011 movie about a teenage girl trained to be a killer, Hanna (Friday, Amazon) treads similar ground to the film in the early going, per THR's Daniel Fienberg. But it will give viewers a reunion of The Killing stars Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos.

Also new: British import Traitors (Friday, Netflix) is set just after World War II and centers on a civil servant (Emma Appleton) recruited to spy on her country for the United States.

Returning: New seasons of Harlots (Hulu), On My Block (Netflix) and Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) all launch Friday.

In case you missed it …

Neil Strauss' biography of Motley Crue, The Dirt, was the rock memoir to end all debauched rock memoirs. It's been adapted as a Netflix movie with Jeff Tremaine (Jackass) directing and a fair portion of the band's outsized hijinks translated to the screen. It's streaming now.