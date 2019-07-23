Janelle Monáe to Replace Julia Roberts in 'Homecoming' Season 2

Amazon has found a worthy replacement for Julia Roberts in the upcoming second season of Homecoming.

Actress-singer Janelle Monáe will take over the leading role in the drama from exec producer Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot). AsThe Hollywood Reporter previously reported, Roberts only had a one-season deal for the series.

Monáe will portray a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Season two will further explore the storyline that was teased in the season one finale post-credits scene that featured Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale) and his newly minted Geist Group superior Audrey Temple (Hong Chau) squaring off, with Audrey calming her nerves with a mysterious medicine after the encounter. It suggests creators' Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz's continued interest in exploring the world of Homecoming, albeit without Heidi (Roberts) and Walter (Stephan James) as the central characters.